Raid at former minister Mohibul’s house, 7 detained

Police said the raid was conducted following a Facebook post claiming that several people were gathering here to join the activities of the banned Awami League tomorrow, Thursday.

According to police, Mohibul Hassan’s younger brother Borhan and BNP leader Niyaz used to run a restaurant called ‘Cafe Milano’ in the Gate 2 area. Although it has been closed since 5 August last year, they continued selling food online. The seven detainees were allegedly working at this restaurant, police added.

Acting officer-in-charge of Pahartali police station, Mohammad Solaiman, told reporters, “We received a Facebook post stating that people were gathering here ahead of the 13 November programme. It mentioned that food was being brought in for those gathering, but we found no such evidence. The detainees are being taken to the police station for questioning.”