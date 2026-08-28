Woman and son shot in clashes among 3 armed groups at Ukhia Rohingya camp
Gunfire broke out between three Rohingya armed groups at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar, leaving a woman and her seven-year-old son injured.
The shooting took place intermittently from around 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Thursday at Blocks B-40 and B-41 of Camp 8 East in the Balukhali refugee settlement.
The injured were Tahera Begum, wife of a certain Nur Alam and their son Mohammad Yusuf, 7, residents of Block B-41. They are receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
Police and witnesses said members of the Arakan Rohingya Army (ARA), Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) were involved in a three-way clash in the area before intermittent gunfire broke out.
A law enforcement source said members of ARA and ARSA joined forces and opened fire on RSO members.
Mohammad Riaz Uddin Ahmed, acting commander of the 8 Armed Police Battalion (APBn), which is responsible for security at the camp, said the situation is currently under control.
An operation is underway to identify and arrest those involved in the gunfire.