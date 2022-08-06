Commuters suffer as transport workers block buses in Chattogram

Commuters are going through abject suffering as buses remained off the roads in the port city of Chattogram on Saturday after the fuel price hike in the country last night.

Although no strike was declared officially, transport workers are blocking plying of buses in different areas of Chattogram city.

Allegations surfaced that transport workers have been blocking buses from plying in the city’s EPZ area, Tiger Pass, AK Khan intersection and some other places which led to a decrease in the number of buses on roads. Many of the buses which are plying are demanding excessive fares, resulting in scuffles between transport workers and passengers.