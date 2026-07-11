Rangamati-Bandarban road link cut off as bridge collapses amid heavy rain
Direct road communication between Rangamati and Bandarban has been cut off after a vital bridge collapsed in Chattogram’s Rangunia upazila due to relentless rain and mountain runoff.
The bridge, located in the Dudhpukuria area of Rangunia’s Padua union, gave way sometime on Friday night.
The collapse has halted all vehicular movement on the road, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on both sides.
According to local residents and Roads and Highways Department sources, strong currents from hill runoff had been flowing through the area since Friday night.
An embankment of a nearby rubber dam also collapsed. The force of the water eventually caused part of the bridge to cave in.
The collapse has created severe difficulties for commuters travelling to workplaces, educational institutions and for emergency purposes.
Although the bridge is located in Rangunia upazila, it falls under the Bandarban Roads and Highways Division.
Md Sakhawat Hossain, Executive Engineer of Bandarban Roads and Highways Department (RHD), told Prothom Alo around 12:45 pm on Saturday that their teams are currently unable to reach the site.
"Roads and bridges in the Balaghata and Swarna Mandir areas are submerged, blocking our access from Bandarban," Hossain said. "Once the water recedes, we will install a Bailey bridge to restore traffic as quickly as possible."
However, he could not say how long it would take for normal traffic to resume.