Rangamati-Bandarban road link cut off as bridge collapses amid heavy rain

Direct road communication between Rangamati and Bandarban has been cut off after a vital bridge collapsed in Chattogram’s Rangunia upazila due to relentless rain and mountain runoff.

The bridge, located in the Dudhpukuria area of Rangunia’s Padua union, gave way sometime on Friday night.

The collapse has halted all vehicular movement on the road, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on both sides.

According to local residents and Roads and Highways Department sources, strong currents from hill runoff had been flowing through the area since Friday night.

An embankment of a nearby rubber dam also collapsed. The force of the water eventually caused part of the bridge to cave in.