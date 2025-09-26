Chhatra Dal leader allegedly assaults girl, her father for protesting harassment
A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader and his cousin allegedly assaulted a girl and her elderly father in Char Montaz Union of Rangabali upazila, Patuakhali after the latter protested a harassment incident.
The victims are Diana Akter, 23, a third-year student at Galachipa Degree College, and her father, Rahim Khan, 70, while the perpetrators are Tarikul Islam, president of Chhatra Dal’s Char Montaz Union unit, and his cousin Saimun Matbar, 23, son of Rezaul Matbar who is local BNP leader.
The incidents took place in the Sluice Bazar area of the upazila’s Char Montaz Union on Wednesday afternoon, and both of the victims underwent treatment at the Galachipa Upazila Health Complex.
Diana Akter told Prothom Alo that her father owns a business establishment at Sluice Bazar, where she helps him. On Wednesday afternoon, Saimun Matbar made obscene gestures at her. When she protested, Saimun struck her on the head with an iron rod. Her father was also beaten when he tried to intervene. Later, Tarikul, president of Char Montaz Union Chhatra Dal, joined Saimun in the attack.
Diana said that a few months earlier, Saimun had tried to force himself on her. At that time, she had sought justice from locals but received no remedy because Saimun’s family is influential. She further alleged that after this latest incident, local BNP leaders pressured her not to file a case and instead proposed resolving the matter through arbitration.
Physician Tushar Ahmed of Galachipa Upazila Health Complex said, “There are multiple injury marks on Diana’s body. However, it is not possible to disclose details without police permission. Rahim Khan was examined by another doctor.”
Locals said Chhatra Dal leader Tarikul Islam is the son of Zakir Matbar, general secretary of Char Montaz Union BNP, while Saimun’s father, Rezaul Matbar, is a ward-level BNP leader.
Accused JCD leader Tarikul Islam claimed that during the incident, Diana verbally abused his aunt, which angered him and his cousin Saimun. According to him, Diana and her father injured Saimun during the clash, and Saimun is currently hospitalised as well.
Char Montaz Union BNP president Nazrul Munsi said, “It is a grave offence to lay hands on a girl. The perpetrators cannot be spared. We are trying to resolve the matter locally.”
Rangabali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Howlader said the victims have been asked to submit a written complaint after the incident was reported.