Chhatra Dal leader allegedly assaults girl, her father for protesting harassment

A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader and his cousin allegedly assaulted a girl and her elderly father in Char Montaz Union of Rangabali upazila, Patuakhali after the latter protested a harassment incident.

The victims are Diana Akter, 23, a third-year student at Galachipa Degree College, and her father, Rahim Khan, 70, while the perpetrators are Tarikul Islam, president of Chhatra Dal’s Char Montaz Union unit, and his cousin Saimun Matbar, 23, son of Rezaul Matbar who is local BNP leader.

The incidents took place in the Sluice Bazar area of the upazila’s Char Montaz Union on Wednesday afternoon, and both of the victims underwent treatment at the Galachipa Upazila Health Complex.