Five vehicles plunge from ferry into Dhaleshwari River, 3 killed

After the accident, several people managed to swim ashore. However, two individuals, Swadhin and Masud Rana, went missing. Upon receiving the information, personnel from the river police, Coast Guard, and Fire Service began rescue operations during the night. Around 2:00 am, the bodies of the two missing men were recovered from the river.

Police are investigating how the truck’s engine suddenly started and whether there was any negligence on the part of the driver behind this mechanical failure.

Baktabali River Police outpost inspector Rakibuzzaman told Prothom Alo that the truck suddenly started and went out of control, breaking the ferry’s railing and causing the vehicles to fall into the river. He added that one person died in hospital and the bodies of the two missing persons have since been recovered from the river.