Five vehicles plunge from ferry into Dhaleshwari River, 3 killed
Three people were killed after five vehicles, including a truck, fell into the Dhaleshwari River from a ferry in Fatullah of Narayanganj Sadar upazila. The accident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday night in the stretch between the Baktabali and Narsingpur docks.
The deceased were identified as Singapore expatriate Masud Rana, 30, motorcyclist Md Rafiq, 35, and cycle-van driver Md Swadhin, 25.
According to eyewitnesses and police sources, a ferry left Baktabali dock for Narsingpur dock around 9:30 pm on Saturday. When the ferry reached mid-river, a truck suddenly started, lost control, and rammed into two battery-powered auto-rickshaws, a motorcycle, and a cycle-van parked in front of it.
The railing of the ferry broke under the impact, causing the truck and the four other vehicles to plunge into the river. Motorcyclist Rafiq was critically injured in the incident. He was rescued and taken to hospital, where he later died while undergoing treatment.
After the accident, several people managed to swim ashore. However, two individuals, Swadhin and Masud Rana, went missing. Upon receiving the information, personnel from the river police, Coast Guard, and Fire Service began rescue operations during the night. Around 2:00 am, the bodies of the two missing men were recovered from the river.
Police are investigating how the truck’s engine suddenly started and whether there was any negligence on the part of the driver behind this mechanical failure.
Baktabali River Police outpost inspector Rakibuzzaman told Prothom Alo that the truck suddenly started and went out of control, breaking the ferry’s railing and causing the vehicles to fall into the river. He added that one person died in hospital and the bodies of the two missing persons have since been recovered from the river.