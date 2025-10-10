CUCSU elections: Campaign through songs, 3 more panels release manifestos

Students gathered at the station. In one corner, a candidate was campaigning through songs, while another student played the guitar. Applause broke out from time to time. This was the scene on the University of Chittagong campus at around 2 p.m. yesterday, Thursday.

The campus is now in a festive mood ahead of the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and hall union elections. New elements are being added to the wave of campaigns every day. Last Tuesday, campaigners used the traditional Gambhira, a type of Bengali folk song and dance, to spread their messages.

The candidate campaigning through songs was Tanjir Rahman, who is running for the position of Secretary of Literature, Culture, and Publications in CUCSU.