CUCSU elections: Campaign through songs, 3 more panels release manifestos
Students gathered at the station. In one corner, a candidate was campaigning through songs, while another student played the guitar. Applause broke out from time to time. This was the scene on the University of Chittagong campus at around 2 p.m. yesterday, Thursday.
The campus is now in a festive mood ahead of the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) and hall union elections. New elements are being added to the wave of campaigns every day. Last Tuesday, campaigners used the traditional Gambhira, a type of Bengali folk song and dance, to spread their messages.
The candidate campaigning through songs was Tanjir Rahman, who is running for the position of Secretary of Literature, Culture, and Publications in CUCSU.
Speaking to Prothom Alo during the campaign, he said that if elected, he would promote cultural activities on campus, organise literary gatherings, and help enhance students’ skills through regular publications. Since he himself is involved in music, he chose to campaign through songs.
Yesterday, aside from singing, another student was seen campaigning while dressed as a groom and handing out leaflets. Mohammad Shimul Hossain, a second-year student in the Department of Islamic History and Culture, appeared in this unusual attire.
However, he is not a candidate himself. He was campaigning on behalf of Md Habibur Rahman, a postgraduate student in the Department of History and a candidate for the position of Office Secretary. Shimul said he has acted in departmental events and that the candidate is his senior, so he is campaigning for him. This bit of creative dressing is drawing more attention from students, he added.
The CUCSU and hall union elections will be held on 15 October, with around 27,000 voters and more than 900 candidates contesting. A total of 13 panels are vying in the polls. Campaigning is now in its final stage. From the campus railway station to stalls, candidates are moving everywhere, seeking votes and blessings.
These new styles of campaigning have generated great enthusiasm among students. Shuvo Ratha Chandra, a second-year student in the Department of Public Administration, said it feels good to see such creative campaigning in the final moments of the election. After a long time, it really feels like the CUCSU election has turned into a festival.
Moving beyond the usual leaflets, banners, and posters, candidates are now trying to reach voters by blending their ideas, creativity, and culture. As a result, alongside competition, joy and festivity has spread across the campus.
Three more panels announce manifestos
Five panels, including those affiliated with the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir, had already announced their manifestos earlier. Three more panels released their manifestos at separate press conferences on Thursday.
At 2:30 p.m., the left-leaning panel “Boichitryer Oikya” (Unity in Diversity) presented a seven-point manifesto in front of the CUCSU building. Their demands include renovation of the university’s medical centre, appointment of sufficient doctors and ambulances, introduction of a health insurance system, establishment of counselling centres in every faculty, setting up pharmacies in women’s dormitories, and the creation of a monitoring cell to ensure healthy food.
They also emphasised research, demanding that 10 per cent of the university’s budget be allocated to research, introduction of research fellowships, and special scholarships for Palestinian students.
Dhrubo Barua, panel’s candidate for Vice President (VP), said that the manifesto also includes proposals to promote multicultural practices in culture and sports, establish a Research Institute and TSC (Teacher-Student Center) on campus, provide office spaces for student organisations, and set up a sports welfare fund for athletes.
‘Ahingso Shikkharthi Oikya’ (Non-violent Students’ Unity) announced a 16-point manifesto at Buddhijibi Chattar at 3:30 p.m., read out by its General Secretary (GS) candidate Yasin Uddin.
The manifesto promised comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of female students, establishment of separate common rooms and prayer spaces in every department, implementation of a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against sexual harassment and cyber bullying, and provision of legal support to victims.
The ‘Sochoton Shikkharthi Sangsad’ (Conscious Students’ Council) — supported by Islami Chhatra Andolon — announced its manifesto at 4:00 p.m., at the same venue.
The panel presented a detailed 12-section document containing 91 sub-points. The sections include passenger welfare, science and technology, innovation, social service and environment, health, liberation war and democratic movements, career development and international affairs, communication and accommodation, and law and human rights, among others.