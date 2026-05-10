Three beaten to death in Gazipur over allegations of cattle theft
Three people were beaten to death in Gazipur’s Kaliakair over allegations of cattle theft. An angry mob also set fire to a pickup van during the incident.
The incident took place around 4:00 am today, Sunday, in the Bagchala Bazar area of Fulbaria Union in Kaliakair upazila. The identities of the three deceased could not be immediately confirmed.
According to local residents and police, a gang of 10 to 12 organised cattle thieves arrived at the house of Abu Bakkar Siddique in the Bagchala area in a pickup van. Sensing the matter, the homeowner alerted nearby residents, who then chased the group.
At one point, locals caught three people along with lock-breaking tools, machetes and cleavers, and beat them. The crowd also set fire to the pickup van used by the group.
After receiving information, police from Kaliakair police station and members of the Fulbaria police camp reached the scene and rescued the three in injured condition. They were taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where the physician on duty declared them dead.
Kaliakair police station officer-in-charge Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident. He said legal action regarding the incident was under process and that the situation in the area was currently normal.