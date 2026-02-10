Homebound rush ahead of polls puts pressure on 2 highways

With factories declaring holidays for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliamentary) elections, large numbers of working people have begun returning to their villages.

As thousands of people head home all at the same time, traffic pressure has increased several fold on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways in Gazipur. Traffic congestion is being created intermittently, causing serious hardship for homebound travellers.

Since Tuesday morning, long queues of buses, trucks, cars and other vehicles have been seen in the Chandra, Safipur, Mouchak, and Konabari areas of Gazipur. Journeys are taking several times longer than usual.

Garment worker Rafiqul Islam, travelling from Dhaka to Sirajganj, said, “I got leave from the factory to cast my vote. I set off early in the morning, but after reaching Chandra area I’ve been stuck in traffic for almost an hour. I don’t know when I’ll reach home.”