Case filed over journo Mohiuddin murder, 4 arrested

Police said several more unnamed persons have been made accused in connection with the murder of journalist Mohiuddin Sarker. The names of two have been disclosed. They are Farhad Mridha, 38 and Palash Mia, 34.
Burichang police station officer-in-charge Alamgir Hossain said journalist Mohiuddin was shot dead by narcotics traders. Mohiuddin's mother Nazma Akhter filed a murder case accusing Razu as the prime accused. Four suspects have been arrested and they are being interrogated.
Mohiuddin Sarker is the son of Mosharraf Hossain from Alua village of Malapara union at Brahmanpara upazla of Cumilla. He was the staff correspondent of Cumillar Dak published from Cumilla. Earlier, he was the Brahmanpara-Burichang correspondent of Ananda Television.
Family members and locals said drug dealers were angry at Mohiuddin as he reported on narcotics and informed police and RAB so they could seize the drugs.
Drug dealers brutally shot Mohiuddin dead at Shongkuchail Haidrabad of Burichang upazila along Indian border at around 9:00pm on Wednesday.
The victim's family alleged journalist Mohiuddin was shot dead as he was vocal against drugs.