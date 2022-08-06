Nationwide protests against fuel price hike

The government has raised prices of fuel oil to an unprecedented extent on Friday night, with diesel price going up by Tk 34 per litre, octane by Tk 46 per litre and petrol by Tk 44 per litre.

The new price came into effect at 12:00am on Saturday, but the owners allegedly shut their refuelling stations soon after circulation of the news, putting the consumers in great suffering.

The price hike triggered a huge public outcry across the country. Bikers and other transport workers took to streets and staged demonstrations against the decision in different districts.