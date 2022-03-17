Chakaria police station OC withdrawn to police lines

The release read OC celebrated his birthday on 2 March by cutting a cake in the office room of Chakaria police station where some wanted fugitives, including Arhab Mahbub alias Rubel, were present. The image of Bangladesh police was tarnished severely before the people as Prothom Alo online published a report on the event along with photographs on 16 March.
That is the reason why Chakaria police station OC was attached to the police lines, the release added.
When asked, OC Osman Gani told Prothom Alo that "I could not imagine this would happen. I made a blunder. Now, I am going to the police lines. I will work efficiently in the future and seek cooperation from everyone."