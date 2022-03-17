Local News

Birthday party with fugitives

Chakaria police station OC withdrawn to police lines

Staff Correspondent
Cox's Bazar
default-image

The Chakaria police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Osman Gani was withdrawn to the district police lines for 'tarnishing the image of Bangladesh police.'

A press release signed by police superintendent Md Hasanuzzaman was issued on Thursday afternoon in this connection.

The release read OC celebrated his birthday on 2 March by cutting a cake in the office room of Chakaria police station where some wanted fugitives, including Arhab Mahbub alias Rubel, were present. The image of Bangladesh police was tarnished severely before the people as Prothom Alo online published a report on the event along with photographs on 16 March.

default-image

That is the reason why Chakaria police station OC was attached to the police lines, the release added.

When asked, OC Osman Gani told Prothom Alo that "I could not imagine this would happen. I made a blunder. Now, I am going to the police lines. I will work efficiently in the future and seek cooperation from everyone."

