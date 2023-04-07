Eight killed in Rowangchhari gunfight in Bandarban

At least eight people were killed in a gunfight between two groups at Khamtang para area in Rowangchhari of Bandarban. Police recovered the bodies from the scene on Friday afternoon.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Rowangchhari police station, Abdul Mannan, said they found the bodies in uniforms. However, their identities are yet to be known.
According to the locals, a gunfight between two groups took place at Khamtang para area, a 20-kilometre away from Rowangchhari upazila sadar, on Thursday evening.
Following the incident, most of the residents of the area left for Ruma and Rowangchhari for shelter.
However, the law enforcement agency couldn't confirm the identities of the armed groups. The OC Abdul Mannan said an investigation is underway to learn the details of the fighting.