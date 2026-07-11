Recurring deaths in Chattogram landslides, where the gaps are

The threat of landslides was imminent. The Meteorological Department had issued early warnings and the administration was well aware that persistent heavy rain could trigger major disasters in the risky hills of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and the Hill Tracts. Yet, they failed to evacuate people from these hazardous slopes in time.

The relentless rain over the past few days has led to at least 29 deaths, including 14 children, across four districts. Almost all of the victims lived in vulnerable settlements built along the foothills or slopes.

Cox’s Bazar recorded the highest death toll with 19 fatalities, 13 of whom were residents of Rohingya camps. Five deaths were reported in Bandarban, four in Chattogram and one in Rangamati.