CMCH to admit only Covid patients

Signed by CMCH director brigadier general SM Humayun Kabir, the notification said all operations other than that of emergency patients will remain suspended.
Only emergency patients would be admitted to the hospital. Also, patients undergoing treatment at the hospital for non-serious diseases will soon be discharged for home treatment, as per the notification.
The hospital has also made it mandatory for all doctors, nurses and other health workers to wear masks while on duty.
Director Humayun told the media that the decision was taken due to the sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 patients.
"The number of corona patients is increasing by the day. For the time being, it has been decided to admit only those who need emergency support or surgery. The other services will be restricted and the manpower of the hospital will be engaged in Covid-19 treatment," he said.
However, the authorities are letting patients in serious condition to stay on in the hospital. "They will also be discharged for home treatment as soon as their condition improves," director Humayun said.
Earlier on Thursday, local authorities imposed a ban on the admission of general patients to Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital in Barishal.