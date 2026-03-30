After Farhana, Humayra and Hiya, infant Jannatul also fights for life

When the conditions of infants Jannatul Mawa, Farhana, Humayra and Hiya—who were infected with the contagious disease measles—became critical last Thursday, they were recommended for ICU admission.

However, failing to secure ICU beds, Farhana and Humayra died on Friday morning. Hiya also died later that night. None of them could make it to the ICU. Only Jannatul Mawa is still alive, continuing to fight for her life.

Finally, at around 3:00 pm last Saturday, an ICU bed was arranged for Jannatul Mawa. Her condition improved rapidly. As a result, she was moved to a general ward the following day, Sunday afternoon. However, after being shifted there, she again developed breathing difficulties. Physicians quickly recommended that she be taken back to the ICU.

This time, however, her serial number was 36. The eight-month-old infant is once again fighting for her life. Seeing the 36th position in the queue, her parents were left distraught. In this condition, she was being treated while suffering convulsions early Monday morning.