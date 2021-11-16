Local News

Coal-laden bulkhead sinks near Mongla port, five missing

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram port
UNB

Five crew members went missing after a coal-laden bulkhead ship capsized in Poshur river near Mongla Port following a collision with a merchant vessel on Monday night, reports UNB.

The accident occurred around 9.30pm near the port’s Harbaria-9 point as Dhaka-bound MV Fardin-1 was departing after loading coal from MV Alina-B. The collision with MV Handipark left at least seven crew members missing, officials said.

Though two of the crew members managed to swim to safety, others went missing. The Bangladesh Coast Guard said that search operation continued till 12:00pm on Tuesday.

According to the harbour department of Mongla Port, the bulkhead partially sank.

Md Lokman Hossain, supervisor of Messrs T Hawk that owned the bulkhead, said they had apprised the Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Navy, as well as the port authorities of the accident last night.

“The sunken bulkhead was carrying 350 tonnes of coal at the time of the accident,” he added.

Md Fakar Uddin, harbour master of the Mongla Port Authority, said bulkhead vessels with one hedge are prohibited from transporting coal.

“They can carry only sand. The Directorate General of Shipping has been asked to take strict action against the bulkhead owners,” he added.

