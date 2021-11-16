Coal-laden bulkhead sinks near Mongla port, five missing

Though two of the crew members managed to swim to safety, others went missing. The Bangladesh Coast Guard said that search operation continued till 12:00pm on Tuesday.
According to the harbour department of Mongla Port, the bulkhead partially sank.
Md Lokman Hossain, supervisor of Messrs T Hawk that owned the bulkhead, said they had apprised the Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Navy, as well as the port authorities of the accident last night.
“The sunken bulkhead was carrying 350 tonnes of coal at the time of the accident,” he added.
Md Fakar Uddin, harbour master of the Mongla Port Authority, said bulkhead vessels with one hedge are prohibited from transporting coal.
“They can carry only sand. The Directorate General of Shipping has been asked to take strict action against the bulkhead owners,” he added.