College girl suffers burns as stalker sets her on fire in Manikganj

A college student suffered burn injuries as she was set on fire by a stalker at Dimukha village in Ghior upazila of Manikganj district on Monday night, reports UNB.

The victim, Kajal Akter, 25, a BA final year student of Manikganj Government Women College and daughter of Kajal Akter, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital with 40 per cent burn injuries.