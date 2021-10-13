Couple found dead at home in Netrokona

On Tuesday morning, locals found Meraju’s injured body on the floor in a pool of blood, while Nandu was hanging beside her inside their house.
Local union parishad chairman Fakhar Uddin Ahmed said anxious neighbours noticing their absence gathered and started calling them from outside, their minor son opened the door.
As soon as they learned of the incident, forces from Madan police station, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), and crime scene team of Crime Investigation Department visited the spot and collected evidence from the spot.
According to police and locals, the couple, married for 30 years, shifted to their own house in Balali village 12 years ago. Before that they used to live in Alamsri village.
They have a 7-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. The neighbours said the couple often had fights over family issues.
Additional police Super (crime) Monirul Haque said the exact reasons of their death couldn’t be identified yet.
Their bodies will be sent to Netrakona Modern Sadar hospital for an autopsy, he said.