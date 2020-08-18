COVID-19 cases climb to 15,942 in Rajshahi

With detection of 221 new more positive cases in all eight districts of Rajshahi division on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now climbed to 15,942 as 10,757 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 65 were detected in Bogura followed by 57 in Natore and 43 in Rajshahi districts, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Apart from this, 21 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chapainawabganj, 19 in Pabna, 14 in Sirajgonj and one each in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts on the same day.
Among the infected patients, 10,757 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 221 fatalities including 133 in Bogura and 35 in Rajshahi.
Another 1,654 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning. Besides, 4,137 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them 2,783 have, by now, been released.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,110 in Rajshahi, 618 in Chapainawabganj, 1,056 in Naogaon, 725 in Natore, 860 in Joypurhat, 5,897 in Bogura, 1,760 in Sirajganj and 916 in Pabna.
On the other hand, a total of 198 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 213 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.
A total of 54,781 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).