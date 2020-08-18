COVID-19 cases climb to 15,942 in Rajshahi

With detection of 221 new more positive cases in all eight districts of Rajshahi division on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now climbed to 15,942 as 10,757 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 65 were detected in Bogura followed by 57 in Natore and 43 in Rajshahi districts, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.

Apart from this, 21 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chapainawabganj, 19 in Pabna, 14 in Sirajgonj and one each in Naogaon and Joypurhat districts on the same day.