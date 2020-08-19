COVID-19 cases climb to 16,102 in Rajshahi division

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,146 in Rajshahi including 3,061 in city, 619 in Chapainawabganj, 1,087 in Naogaon, 739 in Natore, 883 in Joypurhat, 5,939 in Bogura, 1,773 in Sirajganj and 916 in Pabna.

On the other hand, a total of 88 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh, while 153 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8:00am o Wednesday.

A total of 54,869 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).