COVID-19 cases climb to 16,102 in Rajshahi division

With detection of 160 new more positive cases in seven districts of Rajshahi division on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now jumped to 16,102 as 10,910 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 42 were detected in Bogura followed by 36 in Rajshahi district, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Apart from this, 31 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Naogaon, 23 in Joypurhat, 14 in Natore and 13 in Sirajgonj districts on the same day.
Among the infected patients, 10,910 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 224 fatalities including 134 in Bogura and 37 in Rajshahi.
Another 1,696 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning. Besides, 4,185 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them 2,869 have, by now, been released.
Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,146 in Rajshahi including 3,061 in city, 619 in Chapainawabganj, 1,087 in Naogaon, 739 in Natore, 883 in Joypurhat, 5,939 in Bogura, 1,773 in Sirajganj and 916 in Pabna.
On the other hand, a total of 88 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh, while 153 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8:00am o Wednesday.
A total of 54,869 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).