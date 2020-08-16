COVID-19 cases jump to 15,547 in Rajshahi division

With detection of 193 new more positive cases in six districts of Rajshahi division on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now jumped to 15,547 as 10,213 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, reports BSS.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 68 were detected in Bogura followed by 46 in Rajshahi district including 32 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.

Apart from this, 24 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Naogaon, 20 in Joypurhat, 19 in Chapainawabganj and 16 in Sirajgonj districts on the same day.