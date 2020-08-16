COVID-19 cases jump to 15,547 in Rajshahi division

With detection of 193 new more positive cases in six districts of Rajshahi division on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now jumped to 15,547 as 10,213 have been cured from the lethal virus infection, reports BSS.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 68 were detected in Bogura followed by 46 in Rajshahi district including 32 in its city, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Apart from this, 24 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Naogaon, 20 in Joypurhat, 19 in Chapainawabganj and 16 in Sirajgonj districts on the same day.
Among the infected patients, 10,213 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 216 fatalities including 131 in Bogura and 32 in Rajshahi.
Another 1,590 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning. Besides, 4,057 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them 2,664 have, by now, been released.
Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,017 in Rajshahi including 2,979 in city, 588 in Chapainawabganj, 1,052 in Naogaon, 667 in Natore, 857 in Joypurhat, 5,742 in Bogura, 1,727 in Sirajganj and 897 in Pabna.
A total of 54,312 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of them, 51,680 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.