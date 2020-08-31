COVID-19 cases Jump to 18,963 in Khulna division

The coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has surged to 18,963 till Monday due to continuous rise in the daily number of lethal virus infections in recent weeks in all ten districts of Khulna division, reports BSS.

“The number of patients climbed to 18,963 with 177 new infections reported after testing 282 samples on Sunday at three COVID-19 Laboratories in the division,” said assistant director (Health) of Khulna division Ferdousi Akhter.

The health official said the newly detected COVID-19 patients are 54 in Jashore, 28 in Khulna, 26 in Kushtia, 20 in Satkhira, 12 in Chuadanga, 11 in Bagerhat, nine each in Magura and Narail, and eight in Meherpur districts in the division.

Ferdousi Akhter said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 19,048 others are in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 14,248 were released.

“The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 5,648 are in Khulna, 3,267 in Jashore, 2,748 in Kushtia, 1,624 in Jhenaidah, 1,254 in Chuadanga, 1,184 in Narail, 1,019 in Satkhira, 899 in Bagerhat, 803 in Magura and 517 in Meherpur districts, ” she said.

With the healing of 302 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 13,961 with the recovery rate of 73.62 percent in Khulna division till today’s noon, she added.

Talking to BSS today, divisional director (Health) Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities rose to 324 in the division with one more death reported on Sunday.

The district-wise break up of the 324 fatalities stands at 83 in Khulna, 61 in Kushtia, 38 in Jashore, 29 in Chuadanga, 26 in Jhenaidah, 28 in Satkhira, 20 in Bagerhat, 12 in Magura, 11 in Meherpur and 16 in Narail districts in the division.