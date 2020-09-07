COVID-19 cases reach 18,423 in Rajshahi division

The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division jumped to 18,423 amidst detection of 85 more positive cases afresh in five districts of the division on Sunday as 14,108 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 36 were detected in Bogura followed by 23 in Natore, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.

Apart from this, 11 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chapainawabganj, 10 in Rajshahi district including three in its city and five in Sirajgonj districts on the same day.