COVID-19 cases reach 18,423 in Rajshahi division

The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division jumped to 18,423 amidst detection of 85 more positive cases afresh in five districts of the division on Sunday as 14,108 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus infection, BSS reports.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 36 were detected in Bogura followed by 23 in Natore, said Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health.
Apart from this, 11 other people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Chapainawabganj, 10 in Rajshahi district including three in its city and five in Sirajgonj districts on the same day.
Among the infected patients, 14,108 have, so far, recovered from the coronavirus with 268 fatalities including 160 in Bogura and 42 in Rajshahi including 23 in its city.
Another 2,154 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till Monday morning. Besides, 4,735 other patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and of them, 3,650 have, by now, been released.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,660 in Rajshahi including 3,428 in the city, 728 in Chapainawabganj, 1,181 in Naogaon, 891 in Natore, 979 in Joypurhat, 6,949 in Bogura, 1,991 in Sirajganj and 1,044 in Pabna.