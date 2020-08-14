COVID-19 infected nurse performs duties at Lalmonirhat hospital

A nurse of Lalmonirhat sadar hospital has been allegedly performing duty at the children ward despite being infected by coronavirus, reports UNB.
The senior assistant nurse Sharmin Afroz confirmed the matter and alleged that she has been working with ailment due to the pressure of the hospital authorities.
Sharmin's COVID-19 tests came positive on 2 August, and she was in home isolation until 8 August, she said.
"I have joined at the hospital on 9 August," she stated.
Hospital director Md Sirajul Islam said he is not aware of the matter and would take necessary steps after inquiring the matter.
Meanwhile, Nirmalendu Roy, civil surgeon of Lalmonirhat said this can trigger acute risks among the patients, adding that he would take measures over the matter after talking with hospital authorities shortly.