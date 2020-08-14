COVID-19 infected nurse performs duties at Lalmonirhat hospital

Sharmin's COVID-19 tests came positive on 2 August, and she was in home isolation until 8 August, she said.



"I have joined at the hospital on 9 August," she stated.



Hospital director Md Sirajul Islam said he is not aware of the matter and would take necessary steps after inquiring the matter.



Meanwhile, Nirmalendu Roy, civil surgeon of Lalmonirhat said this can trigger acute risks among the patients, adding that he would take measures over the matter after talking with hospital authorities shortly.



