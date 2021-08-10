Covid claims 17 more lives in Barishal

Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that 563 patients have died of Covid-19 so far in the division.
Besides, 669 people have tested positive for Covid in Barishal division in the past 24 hours and of them, 305 are from Barishal district alone.
Some 39,353 active Covid patients have been identified in the division to date, according to the officials.
According to SBMCH authorities, 29 more patients have been admitted to the hospital in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
Moreover, 215 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at SBMCH and of them, 69 are confirmed cases.