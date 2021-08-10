Local News

Covid claims 17 more lives in Barishal

Prothom Alo English Desk

Barishal division has logged 17 new Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

Of the deceased, 10 had tested positive for Covid-19 while the remaining seven showed symptoms of the virus infection.

Seven of them died at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) while the others in different hospitals, the officials said.

Divisional health director Basudev Kumar Das said that 563 patients have died of Covid-19 so far in the division.

Besides, 669 people have tested positive for Covid in Barishal division in the past 24 hours and of them, 305 are from Barishal district alone.

Some 39,353 active Covid patients have been identified in the division to date, according to the officials.

According to SBMCH authorities, 29 more patients have been admitted to the hospital in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Moreover, 215 Covid patients are currently undergoing treatment at SBMCH and of them, 69 are confirmed cases.

