Covid claims 51 more lives in Khulna division

Khulna has emerged as one of the fast spreading hotspots of coronavirus in June and July as number of cases and deaths has been increasing every day.
On Saturday, some 539 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the division and 40 deaths were reported.
With the fresh numbers, the death toll in the division has crossed 1,895, said the health officials.
Some 81,421 cases have been detected in 10 districts of the division since the onset of Covid, of which 53,323 patients have recovered so far.
The first Covid patient in Khulna division was detected in Chuadanga on 19 March, 2020.