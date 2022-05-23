Cropland goes under water as major rivers swell in Faridpur

Ramzan Ali Bhuiyan, a farmer from Paldangi area in sadar upazila, said that he cultivated nuts on eight bighas of land. But due to the sudden rise in water level of the Padma river whole croplands have been submerged, causing huge losses, he added.
Sufia Begum, wife of another farmer, said, “I cultivated nuts on one acre of land spending Tk 30,000. I planned to run my family selling these nuts. But the sudden flood forced me to harvest the unripen nuts which will have no use other than fodder.”
Dikrir Char union parishad chairman Mehedi Hasan said onrush of waters from the upstream flooded the char areas in sadar upazila and nut cultivators of the union are the worst sufferers as nut is the major source of their income of the char residents.
Salma Khatun, a gauge reader at Goalanda Point of the Padma river, said that the water level has risen by 24 cm in the last 24 hours.
Md. Hazrat Ali, deputy director of Faridpur Agricultural Extension Department, said floodwater started entering in the low-lying areas inundating fields of nuts, sesame and paddy.
About 28,644 hectares of land were brought under nut cultivation in the district this year, he added. “We will try to help the by providing government assistance after preparing a list of vicitms.”
Partha Pratim Saha, executive engineer of the Faridpur Water Development Board, said the water level at Padma river is rising every day. “The water level has increased by two meters in the last seven days. If it continues, the extent of damages will increase,” he added.