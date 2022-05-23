Cropland goes under water as major rivers swell in Faridpur

Ramzan Ali Bhuiyan, a farmer from Paldangi area in sadar upazila, said that he cultivated nuts on eight bighas of land. But due to the sudden rise in water level of the Padma river whole croplands have been submerged, causing huge losses, he added.

Sufia Begum, wife of another farmer, said, “I cultivated nuts on one acre of land spending Tk 30,000. I planned to run my family selling these nuts. But the sudden flood forced me to harvest the unripen nuts which will have no use other than fodder.”

Dikrir Char union parishad chairman Mehedi Hasan said onrush of waters from the upstream flooded the char areas in sadar upazila and nut cultivators of the union are the worst sufferers as nut is the major source of their income of the char residents.