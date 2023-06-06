KCC polls: Bike movement banned for 72 hrs, other vehicles for 24 hrs

The Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on the movement of motorcycles for 72 hours and other vehicles for 24 hours in the Khulna metropolitan area during the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election on 12 June, reports UNB.
The restriction on motorcycles will come into effect on Saturday midnight, and for other vehicles from Sunday midnight in the metropolitan areas.
A letter has been sent to the road transport ministry to take necessary measures in this regard, said an EC notification issued on Sunday.
According to the letter, the movement of trucks, buses, minibuses, microbuses, vans, cars, and easy bikes will be restricted from 11 June midnight to 12 June midnight.
In the case of motorcycles, the restriction will be effective from 10 June midnight to 12 June midnight.
However, vehicles with EC stickers, those belonging to emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks, will remain exempted from the ban.
Also, the commission has formed an election tribunal and an election appeal tribunal to settle election-related disputes.