30-foot-long whale washes ashore in Andharmanik River

A 30-foot-long dead whale has washed ashore on the banks of the Andharmanik River in Taltali upazila of Barguna.

The whale was found near the ferry ghat in the Charpara area of Barabagi union around noon on Wednesday.

Members of the Forest Department and Coast Guard recovered the whale after being informed.

According to local residents and Forest Department sources, the dead whale had drifted into the Andharmanik River from the Bay of Bengal.

Local residents later brought it from the middle of the river to the riverbank. However, as the whale had died several days earlier and had begun decomposing, causing a foul smell, it was pushed back into the river.