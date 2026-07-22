Village youth repair road themselves after years of negligence by authorities

The only mud road in Lalmonipur village under Bara Harishpur Union of Natore Sadar upazila has remained unfit for use for many years. Due to years’ of alleged negligence from the authorities, around 50 young villagers have begun repairing the road through voluntary labour.

The initiative, which commenced on Monday, is scheduled to continue until today, Wednesday.

Several villagers told this correspondent that a bamboo bridge spans the Narad River at the midpoint of the road. During the rainy season, the road becomes heavily waterlogged and muddy, rendering it impassable. At such times, residents are forced to walk to the district town.