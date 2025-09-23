Rajshahi University: Local residents demonstrate against harassment of teacher
Local residents staged a protest at the Kajla gate of Rajshahi University on Tuesday morning, in protest against the harassment of of teachers. The programme was organised under the banner of ‘Conscious People of Motihar.' They stated that if action was not taken against the accused former coordinator, Salahuddin Ammar, he would be resisted.
Salahuddin Ammar is a student of the Department of Islamic Studies in the 2021–22 academic session of Rajshahi University. He is contesting the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election as an independent candidate for the post of General Secretary (GS) and as a candidate for student representative in the Senate. He has been accused of physically humiliating the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Main Uddin, the Proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman and Printing Officer Rabiul Islam, along with his followers, on Saturday.
At the protest, Abdul Kuddus, President of the Kajla KD Club said, “We want to warn the university administration that no one will be allowed to act indiscriminately, as they want, on this university campus. You have seen what happens when we remain united in Chittagong University. If you pollute Rajshahi University, a fitting reply will be given.”
The Club’s General Secretary, Tofazzal Babu said, “Several days have passed since the teacher was humiliated, yet no action has been taken against this criminal in the guise of a student involved in this incident. If the university administration does not act, we may take justice into our own hands. We are sleeping tigers; do not awaken us.”
Local resident Engineer Amzad Ali said, “It is impossible to remain silent after witnessing a teacher being humiliated in this way. If the authorities fail to take action against the accused student in such incidents, we will resist this so-called student terrorist.”
Former councillor of the area, Ashraful Islam, also demanded an investigation and punishment of the offenders. Another former councillor, Ansar Ali said, “This student has laid hands on a teacher. Since 5 August he has extorted lots of money. We demand exemplary punishment for him.”
The rally was presided over by former university employee Alamgir Hossain and conducted by Haidar Ali. Earlier, on Monday afternoon, a similar programme was held in front of the university’s main gate. On Tuesday afternoon, they also have a programme scheduled at Binodpur Bazar.
When contacted, Salahuddin Ammar told Prothom Alo, “This is an internal matter of the university. Why should local people get involved in this issue? It has only happened because of the shortcomings of the administration.”