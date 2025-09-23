Rajshahi University: Local residents demonstrate against harassment of teacher

Local residents staged a protest at the Kajla gate of Rajshahi University on Tuesday morning, in protest against the harassment of of teachers. The programme was organised under the banner of ‘Conscious People of Motihar.' They stated that if action was not taken against the accused former coordinator, Salahuddin Ammar, he would be resisted.

Salahuddin Ammar is a student of the Department of Islamic Studies in the 2021–22 academic session of Rajshahi University. He is contesting the upcoming Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election as an independent candidate for the post of General Secretary (GS) and as a candidate for student representative in the Senate. He has been accused of physically humiliating the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Main Uddin, the Proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman and Printing Officer Rabiul Islam, along with his followers, on Saturday.