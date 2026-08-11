BSF detains Bangladeshi farmer, villagers retaliate by dragging back 2 Indians

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Bangladeshi farmer named Abdul Mannan, 70, from the Ichakhali border area in Meherpur Sadar upazila.

In protest, local residents detained two Indian nationals who were present in the border area.

The incident took place at around 8:00am today, Tuesday, at the Ichakhali border point in the upazila. Abdul Mannan is the son of the late Nur Box of Mosquepara in Ichakhali.

At around 2:00pm today, officials of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF held a flag meeting over the incident.

Following the meeting, all three detainees were handed over to the border forces of their respective countries.

Lieutenant Colonel Nazmul Hasan, commander of the Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB), told Prothom Alo that Abdul Mannan was returned at the flag meeting. The two Indian nationals detained by local residents were also handed over.