Child injured in Teknaf by crossfire following Rakhine clashes and airstrike

A Bangladeshi child was injured by gunfire originating from Myanmar at around 9:00 am on Sunday. The incident took place in the Techi Bridge border area of WhyKong union in Teknaf.

The injured child, Afnan, 11, is the daughter of Jasim Uddin, a resident of the area.

Cox’s Bazar additional superintendent of police (DSB) Alok Biswas told Prothom Alo that the child had been hit by a bullet on Sunday.

Initial reports that the child had died were incorrect, he said adding that she was being taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, Khoyachang police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Khokon Chandra Rudra told Prothom Alo that the child had been killed by gunfire from across the border and that another person had also been injured. As the news spread, agitated locals blocked the road in protest.

Air strikes, drone attacks, mortar fire and bomb explosions continue unabated in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

For the past three days, the ruling junta’s forces have intensified air attacks on positions of the armed group Arakan Army around Maungdaw Township.