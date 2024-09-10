Swechasebak Dal leader killed in Bogura
A Swechasebak Dal leader was killed by miscreants in front of Gokul Union Parishad office in Sadar upazila of Bogura district on Monday night.
The victim was identified as Mizanur Rahman, 40, convener of Sadar upazila unit Swechasebak Dal, police said.
Abu Hasan, member secretary of Bogura unit Swechasebak Dal, said a group of a attackers swooped on Mizanur and hit him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.
The incident took place around 9 pm when he was chatting with some people in front of the union parishad office.
Later, Mizanur was taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
Snigdha Akhter, additional superintendent of Bogura police, said police are investigating the incident.
However, miscreants might have killed him over establishing supremacy in the area, police said.