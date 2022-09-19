BCL blockade halts classes, exams at CU

Teachers’ buses could not leave the campus for Chattogram in the morning, said ShahidulIslam, assistant proctor of the university. The shuttle train service also came to a halt, he added.
The agitated BCL activists placed a three-point demand at the time.
Police have been deployed on the campus to avoid any untoward situation, said Mohiuddin Suman, in-charge of the university police outpost.
Earlier on 1st August, BCL activists, who didn't get any posts in the new committee, enforced a blockade halting classes and exams of the university, following announcement of the full committee of the university BCL unit.
CU shuttle train service came to a halt due to alleged abduction of three staffers, including the loco master. Railway authorities refused to operate shuttle trains, citing safety concerns.
After three years, the full committee of CU chattra league unit was announced on 31 July.