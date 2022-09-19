Local News

BCL blockade halts classes, exams at CU

Prothom Alo English Desk
A faction of Chittagong University unit of BCL on Monday enforced a blockade on campus.
A faction of Chittagong University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on Monday enforced a blockade on campus as they were ‘deprived of posts in the full committee of the unit’, reports UNB.

A group of BCL leaders and activists started protesting at around 8.00am and locked the main gate of the university, halting classes and exams.

Teachers’ buses could not leave the campus for Chattogram in the morning, said ShahidulIslam, assistant proctor of the university. The shuttle train service also came to a halt, he added.

The agitated BCL activists placed a three-point demand at the time.

Police have been deployed on the campus to avoid any untoward situation, said Mohiuddin Suman, in-charge of the university police outpost.

Earlier on 1st August, BCL activists, who didn't get any posts in the new committee, enforced a blockade halting classes and exams of the university, following announcement of the full committee of the university BCL unit.

CU shuttle train service came to a halt due to alleged abduction of three staffers, including the loco master. Railway authorities refused to operate shuttle trains, citing safety concerns.

After three years, the full committee of CU chattra league unit was announced on 31 July.

