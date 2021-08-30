Daily Covid fatalities double in RMCH as 14 die

Of the fresh deaths, seven were confirmed Covid-19 patients, six showed symptoms of the virus and one more died due to post-Covid complications, said hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yeazdani.
Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, five from Natore and one each from Naogaon, Pabna, and Meherpur. While seven of them were men, the remaining seven were women.
Shamim said that 29 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 25 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.
Besides, some 161 people are currently undergoing treatment in the 513-bed corona unit of the hospital.