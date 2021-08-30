Local News

Daily Covid fatalities double in RMCH as 14 die

Prothom Alo English Desk
As many as 14 people died of Covid-related symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours, health officials said on Monday.

The number was seven the previous day.

The number of Covid-related deaths in the hospital was below 10 for the past six days.

Of the fresh deaths, seven were confirmed Covid-19 patients, six showed symptoms of the virus and one more died due to post-Covid complications, said hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yeazdani.

Of the deceased, four were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj, five from Natore and one each from Naogaon, Pabna, and Meherpur. While seven of them were men, the remaining seven were women.

Shamim said that 29 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, some 25 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.

Besides, some 161 people are currently undergoing treatment in the 513-bed corona unit of the hospital.

