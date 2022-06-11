Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Bogura

Family members said Karim had taken loans from several NGOs and individuals. But due to the loss of paddy and other crops in the current season, he could not repay the loan. Meanwhile, creditors were pushing for money.
Karim took poison around 11 pm on Wednesday night, they said.
He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex and was shifted later to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College in Bogura where he died while undergoing treatment.
The body was handed over to the family after completing the legal procedures, said Rabiul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Sherpur Police Station.
An unnatural death case has been lodged at Bogura Sadar Police Station in this regard, added the SI.