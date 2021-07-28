DGHS shuts 11 sample testing booths in Rooppur alleging irregularities

The organisations were granted permission by a private organisation named DNA Solution Ltd. and by the Pabna Civil Surgeon office to conduct sample tests in the project area on certain conditions.

On 18 July, the DGHS director Md Farid Hossain Mia sent a letter to the Pabna Civil Surgeon that said some of the organisations permitted by Dhaka-based DNA solution and the Civil Surgeon Office are collecting samples from the area and taking them to test in Dhaka’s RT-PCR lab.

Permission provided by private organisations for collecting samples has been banned by the DGHS as it is creating a competition among the organisations and resulting in many irregularities, the letter said.