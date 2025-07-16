Kanu Mia freed after 30 years in jail without trial

Kanu Mia, a 50-year-old mentally deranged man, was released from Habiganj district jail on Tuesday, after spending over 30 years behind bars without being tried.

Arrested in 1995 for allegedly killing his mother, he had remained in prison even though court proceedings were halted more than two decades ago due to his mental condition.

His release came only after a recent jail inspection by the district legal aid officer, who brought the matter to court. Following the court’s order, Kanu was finally freed.

Kanu, a resident of Singhagram in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj, was taken home by his two elder brothers on Tuesday. After coming out of jail, he appeared silent and detached, speaking to no one.