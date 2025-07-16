Kanu Mia freed after 30 years in jail without trial
Kanu Mia, a 50-year-old mentally deranged man, was released from Habiganj district jail on Tuesday, after spending over 30 years behind bars without being tried.
Arrested in 1995 for allegedly killing his mother, he had remained in prison even though court proceedings were halted more than two decades ago due to his mental condition.
His release came only after a recent jail inspection by the district legal aid officer, who brought the matter to court. Following the court’s order, Kanu was finally freed.
Kanu, a resident of Singhagram in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj, was taken home by his two elder brothers on Tuesday. After coming out of jail, he appeared silent and detached, speaking to no one.
According to jail authorities and family sources, Kanu was suffering from mental issues when he attacked his mother with a spade on 25 May, 1995, killing her on the spot. Villagers apprehended him and handed him over to police.
His brother filed a case following the incident. However, Kanu’s mental state continued to deteriorate, and in 2003 the court suspended the trial indefinitely until he recovered.
Despite the suspension, Kanu remained in jail. His relatives used to visit him in the jail, but stopped at one point. With the course of time, they assumed that Kanu had died in prison.
During a recent visit to the Habiganj jail, Muhammad Abbas Uddin, a senior assistant judge and the district legal aid officer, noticed Kanu's prolonged imprisonment. On investigation, he found that the trial had been on hold for years, and even the complainant could no longer be traced. He later located Kanu’s brother, Nasu Mia, and arranged legal aid for the case.
On Monday, a legal aid lawyer filed a bail petition at the Habiganj district and sessions judge’s court. Judge Jesmin Ara Begum granted the bail, and Kanu was released at noon on Tuesday.
Kanu walked out of prison wearing a new pink panjabi, white cap, and trousers. His brothers Munu and Nasu were waiting at the gate, tearfully embracing him. Kanu, however, remained silent and unresponsive.
“We had assumed our brother was no longer alive, which is why we could not maintain contact with him,” said Nasu Mia. “Today, after 30 years, he is finally free. We’re happy to have him back. We’re taking him home today.”
Human rights activist and lawyer Morli Dhar called it a deeply inhumane incident. “A man spent 30 years in prison without any sort of trial, and no one noticed it until now. Thanks to the legal aid officer, he finally got released. But who can return the 30 years he lost?”
Monir Chowdhury, superintendent of the district jail, said Kanu Mia was released after serving 30 years, 2 months, and 16 days in custody. They tried a few times in the past to bring his case to the court’s attention, but it did not move forward. It gained momentum only after the legal aid officer intervened.
“Kanu barely speaks. Even today, he didn’t say a word upon release. Perhaps, once he returns to his family, he may begin to recover,” he added.