Refusal to pay Tk2m in Chattogram: Extortionists vandalise businessman’s building, and detonate crude bombs

A group of armed assailants allegedly vandalised a 10-storey building under construction belonging to businessman Mohammad Jasim Uddin and detonated crude bombs (locally known as cocktails) as he refused to pay Tk 2 million in extortion money.

The incident occurred at around 8:00 am on Sunday in a residential area off the Baro Dighirpar–Bhatiary Link Road in Dakkhin Pahartali Ward No. 1 of the Chattogram City Corporation.