Govt scraps directive to address female officials as ‘Sir’
The council of advisers has officially scrapped the directive that required female government officials to be addressed as “Sir.” Besides, a committee has been formed to review other protocol-directives issued by the previous cabinet.
The decision was taken at the council’s 33rd meeting held on Thursday, according to a statement from the chief adviser’s press wing.
The statement noted that during nearly 16 years of authoritarian rule under Sheikh Hasina, a directive was introduced instructing government officials to address her as “Sir.” Over time, this practice extended to other senior female officials. The interim government finds the practice “clearly abnormal.”
Today, the council of advisers formally annulled the directive. The council also discussed the need to revise other protocol instructions introduced during the previous regime.
A committee has been formed, comprising advisers Fouzul Kabir Khan and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, to review and recommend necessary revisions to protocol practices and forms of address. The committee has been instructed to submit its recommendations to the council of advisers within one month.