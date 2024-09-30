Vessel catches fire after blast in Karnaphuli river, 2 bodies recovered
Two people were burned to death as fire broke out following an explosion in a petroleum-carrying vessel at Patenga in the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram on Thursday morning.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
The fire started after an explosion occurred around 11 am in the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation(BSC) vessel ‘Banglar Jyoti’ while it docked at the Dolphin Jetty of the Eastern Refinery.
Md. Kafil Uddin, an officer from the Fire Service's Agrabad control room, said that eight units from Agrabad, Bandar, Karnaphuli EPZ, and CEPZ stations were sent to the spot and recovered two charred bodies.
Coast Guard, Navy, and the Eastern Refinery’s firefighting teams also joined with the fire service members.
AKM Naeemullah, Deputy General Manager (Inspection and Safety) of Eastern Refinery Limited, said that the fire broke out in Banglar Jyoti, a ship docked at the Dolphin Jetty of the Eastern Refinery.
Banglar Jyoti is an old tanker owned by the BSC. It typically transports crude oil from mother tankers anchored offshore to the Eastern Refinery.
Local people said they saw thick black smoke billowing into the sky, which caused panic in the surrounding area.