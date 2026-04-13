Fuel sold via app, many bikers ‘caught’ trying to buy again

It was around 2:45 pm on Monday. A motorcyclist was waiting in line to buy fuel at M/S Afrin Filling Station in Bospara of Rajshahi city. As the pump worker entered his vehicle number into a mobile app, it showed that he had last taken fuel the previous evening. According to the rules, he was not supposed to get fuel again before five days. He was immediately removed from the line.

Shortly after, another motorcyclist was caught in the same way. He had taken fuel in the morning and came again the same day for a second time. The pump authorities sent him back as well. This created tension among the motorcyclists waiting in line.