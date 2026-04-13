Rajshahi
Fuel sold via app, many bikers ‘caught’ trying to buy again
It was around 2:45 pm on Monday. A motorcyclist was waiting in line to buy fuel at M/S Afrin Filling Station in Bospara of Rajshahi city. As the pump worker entered his vehicle number into a mobile app, it showed that he had last taken fuel the previous evening. According to the rules, he was not supposed to get fuel again before five days. He was immediately removed from the line.
Shortly after, another motorcyclist was caught in the same way. He had taken fuel in the morning and came again the same day for a second time. The pump authorities sent him back as well. This created tension among the motorcyclists waiting in line.
According to pump officials, at least 15 to 20 people have been caught this way since Monday morning. None of them were given fuel. After the news spread, several others standing in line were seen quickly leaving in front of this reporter.
To reduce customer harassment and prevent illegal hoarding of fuel, the district administration has introduced a new app called ‘Fuel Management’ in Rajshahi.
It was inaugurated on Sunday at Gul Gafur Filling Station in Kumarpra of the city by Deputy Commissioner Kazi Shahidul Islam. From today, the app has started being used at various pumps in the district.
On-spot visits, filling station workers were seen verifying vehicle information using the app on their phones. By entering the registration number, the app shows when the vehicle last took fuel, at what time, and how much.
According to district administration sources, fuel is being rationed under the new system. A motorcyclist can take a maximum of Tk 500 worth of fuel once every five days, while a car or microbus can take a maximum of Tk 2,000.
Mohammad Sani, point manager of the filling station, said the app is easy to use and effective. Once fuel is taken, the vehicle is blocked for five days. As a result, the same person cannot come repeatedly for fuel. This will reduce suffering and maintain order at the pumps.
He added that since the scanner option has not yet been fully introduced, numbers have to be entered manually into the app. Once the scanner is operational, the process will become easier.
Bikers demand punishment
While welcoming the initiative, many customers in line demanded visible punishment for those violating the rules.
Raju Ahmed, a motorcyclist, said it is not enough to just send offenders back after being caught; cases should be filed against them so that no one dares to come a second time.
Another rider, Rafi Islam, said the authorities should publicly disclose what punishment is being given to rule-breakers. This would reduce syndicates.
However, some professionals pointed out limitations. Md Zahid, who works in the marketing department of Grameenphone, said he has to ride 100 to 120 kilometers daily. The rule of taking fuel once every five days is creating problems for workers like him. Those who travel more should be given special consideration.
Taking fuel despite having enough
During one hour of observation at the filling station, at least three motorcyclists were seen with fuel overflowing from their tanks. They could not take the Tk 500 worth of fuel, and the filling station authorities poured fuel over their vehicles and clothes. This created anger among other bikers in line.
Deputy Commissioner Kazi Shahidul Islam said that for a long time, a syndicate and disorder had developed around fuel. After the introduction of the new app, multiple irregularities have been immediately identified.
He said legal action will be taken against those who violate the rules through mobile courts. Anyone who comes to take fuel again before the fixed time will face legal action.
For now, the system has been introduced in Rajshahi district, and efforts are underway to further improve the app by overcoming technical limitations.