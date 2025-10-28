Pubail OC withdrawn over comment on Jamaat ameer’s statement

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Pubail police station in Gazipur, Sheikh Amirul Islam has been withdrawn from his station.

The information was revealed in an order signed today, Tuesday, by Mohammad Zahidul Hasan, acting commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The office order states that, for administrative reasons, OC Sheikh Amirul Islam of Pubail police station has been attached to the GMP Police Lines until further instructions.

Recently, a news outlet created a photo card on Facebook quoting Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. OC Amirul Islam commented on that Facebook post, “First a referendum is needed to decide whether anti-liberation forces have the right to participate in politics in this country.”