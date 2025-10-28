Pubail OC withdrawn over comment on Jamaat ameer’s statement
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Pubail police station in Gazipur, Sheikh Amirul Islam has been withdrawn from his station.
The information was revealed in an order signed today, Tuesday, by Mohammad Zahidul Hasan, acting commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.
The office order states that, for administrative reasons, OC Sheikh Amirul Islam of Pubail police station has been attached to the GMP Police Lines until further instructions.
Recently, a news outlet created a photo card on Facebook quoting Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. OC Amirul Islam commented on that Facebook post, “First a referendum is needed to decide whether anti-liberation forces have the right to participate in politics in this country.”
As a result, on 20 October, Amjad Hossain, member of Jamaat’s Gazipur Majlis-e-Shura, and Jamaat’s Pubail thana unit nayeb-e-ameer Mohammad Shamim Hossain Mridha filed a written complaint against OC Amirul Islam with the GMP commissioner
The complaint alleges that since OC Sheikh Amirul Islam was posted to Pubail police station he has taken part in a political party’s programmes and made remarks against Jamaat-e-Islami and its leaders and activists. It also accuses him of granting police protocol to leaders of that political party. The complaint says he recently commented in response to Jamaat’s ameer’s remarks. As a government officer, OC Sheikh Amirul Islam is behaving in a partisan manner, which has undermined administrative neutrality. The complainants are seeking exemplary punishment.
When asked for a comment, OC Amirul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Action has already been taken before the complaint was filed. So I have no comment on this matter.”