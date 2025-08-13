Health sector reform
Demonstrators block highway in Barishal for sixth day
The student-led protests demanding reforms in Bangladesh's health sector continued on Wednesday, with demonstrators blocking the Dhaka-Barishal highway for the sixth straight day.
Protesters blocked Dhaka-Barishal highway near Nothullabad bus terminal and Sadar Road in Barishal city to press home their three-point demand including end of syndicate and irregularities in the health sector of the country.
The blockade began around 12 noon on Wednesday, causing disruption to traffic although police have been rerouting vehicles via alternative roads to minimise inconvenience.
Besides, the protesters created an emergency lane to ensure the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.
Meanwhile, several students began an indefinite hunger strike at the main gate from 11:00am on Monday demanding reforms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mohiuddin Rony, former organiser of Barishal unit, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, announced indefinite 'Barishal Blockade' to press for better health services at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.
Rony said they have been staging protests for over two weeks demanding an end to mismanagement, patient harassment and syndicate control in public hospitals across the country.
"On Sunday, we issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding that the health adviser personally visit Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital in Barishal, investigate the irregularities and provide a clear assurance on our three-point demand," he said.
"But the deadline has passed, and the adviser did not come. That's why we have announced a continuous blockade in Barishal to press home our demands," he said.
The cries of the residents of Barishal have yet to reach the ministry and authorities remain indifferent, he said.
He also threatened to intensify the movement further if corruption, negligence and harassment of patients at the hospital continue.
During the blockade, police diverted vehicles from Kuakata via C and B Road's Chowmatha to Nabgram Road and Kashipur Chowmatha.
This alternative route added about 10 kilometers but helped avoid prolonged traffic jams. Vehicles from Dhaka to Kuakata are also taking this route.
Zakir Hossain Sikder, officer in charge (OC) of Barishal Airport Police Station, said that the students have blocked the highway and Sadar Road today to meet their demands.
However, the law and order situation remains normal.