Demonstrators block highway in Barishal for sixth day

The student-led protests demanding reforms in Bangladesh's health sector continued on Wednesday, with demonstrators blocking the Dhaka-Barishal highway for the sixth straight day.

Protesters blocked Dhaka-Barishal highway near Nothullabad bus terminal and Sadar Road in Barishal city to press home their three-point demand including end of syndicate and irregularities in the health sector of the country.

The blockade began around 12 noon on Wednesday, causing disruption to traffic although police have been rerouting vehicles via alternative roads to minimise inconvenience.

Besides, the protesters created an emergency lane to ensure the smooth movement of emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, several students began an indefinite hunger strike at the main gate from 11:00am on Monday demanding reforms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.