Dipu Moni gets 12-hour parole to attend husband's funeral

Dipu Moni’s lawyer, Gazi Faisal Islam, disclosed the information to reporters in front of the deputy commissioner’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

He said, “We had applied for a four-day parole. The deputy commissioner has approved a 12-hour parole. The release will be effective from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on 20 August.”

Faisal Islam further said that Dipu Moni has completed two years in prison. Her husband had been ill for a long time. She had applied several times for permission to meet her husband outside prison, but was not granted it. She has now been given the opportunity to go on parole following her husband’s death.