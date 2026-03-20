3 bus counters fined in Sreepur for overcharging eid travellers
A mobile court has fined three bus counter operators for charging passengers above the approved fares during the Eid travel rush in Sreepur of Gazipur.
The Upazila Nirbahi Officer and the executive magistrate conducted the operation at Mawna intersection area on Thursday night.
During the inspection, officials found that passengers on three buses had been charged more than the regulated fare.
Under the Consumer Rights Protection Act, the authorities of Rongtuli and Five Star bus counters were each fined Tk 10,000, while Chomok Paribahan was fined Tk 5,000.
Sreepur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sajib Ahmed said such operations would continue to prevent passenger exploitation during the eid period. The counter operators were also warned against repeating such violations.
The drive was carried out in the presence of other administrative officials and law enforcement personnel, he added.