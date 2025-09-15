Bhanga police station, upazila parishad vandalised, cops take shelter at mosque

The road and railway blockade in protest of demarking the constituency in Faridpur turned violent today, Monday.

The agitated people attacked and vandalised the Bhanga police station and upazila parishad premises. The Upazila Officers Club was also set on fire.

The protesters also took on the journalists at the time and snatched away their cell phones and tried to physically assault them.

A witness says the incident occurred between 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm.

However, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhanga police station and upazila nirbahi officer were not available for comments.

A newsperson, who was present at the spot said, “The protesters charged toward us when we were recording the incident and snatched away our camera and mobile phone and assaulted us physically. Later, we left the spot. We are now into hiding.”