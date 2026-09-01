JAAGO Foundation launches adolescent health awareness campaign in Cox’s Bazar

JAAGO Foundation Trust launched a three-day awareness campaign to ensure health, protection, and legal support services for school-going adolescents in the coastal region of Cox's Bazar, said a press release.

Supported technically and financially by UNICEF under the Shopner Sharothi Seashore Girls Project, the campaign began 30 August, and ran through 1 September 2026.

The campaign started at Abul Kasem High School and will continue at Kurulia High School and Khurushkul High School. Through three-hour sessions conducted daily from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, a total of 750 students across the three schools are receiving detailed information on safety, rights, and emergency helpline services.